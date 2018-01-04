High utility bill this winter? Here are ways to save some cash

It's easy to keep turning the thermostat up with the extreme cold weather we're seeing throughout the Tennessee Valley.

However, you may not be aware of all the energy you're using every time you touch the dial and its possible that your next utility bill could be through the roof.





If you're looking to save money this winter it could come down to your HVAC unit.

The Nexus Energy Center said not maintaining your unit can lead to wasting energy, which can increase your utility bill.

Carlyn Turner of Huntsville said the HVAC unit at her moms house started having problems recently.

She saw the impact even before this most recent cold snap.

"The bill done went up sky high," said Turner.

The Nexus Energy Center said that is why its important to get your unit checked at least once a year to make sure its running as efficiently as possible.

Another way Nexus said you can cut down on your utility bill is by investing in a smart thermostat.

"If you go to work you can have your thermostat set back when you're at work and have it come back on a few hours, or one hour, before you actually come home," said the Founder of Nexus Energy Center Ruchi Singhal.

Another place energy is also routinely wasted is in the insulation around your doors and windows.

"The easy way to know if we have enough weather stripping or not is to take a step back, look at your door, if you see any day light coming in from the outside to the inside that means you're lacking in weather stripping in that area," said Singhal.

You can also caulk the outside of windows to help save heat and energy.

Nexus told WAAY 31 that the benfits can be drastic if people invest just a little bit of money in a couple key areas.

"They can definitely save 10 to 15 percent energy on their utility bills," said Singhal.

The recent problems for Carlyn Turner's mom has made her a believer in making sure things, like her HVAC unit, are working as they're supposed to.

"Don't wait till it gets cold, cold. I mean, you need to service it before it gets this cold," said Turner.

Other than those energy saving techniques, Nexus Energy Center said its important to also have a insulating blanket for your hot water heater.

That will prevent it from using up energy all day to keep the water hot while cold air around the tank works against it.