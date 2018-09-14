Clear
High speed chase in Limestone County leads to wreck

A high speed chase involving counterfeit money led to a wreck on McKee Road in Limestone County.

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 4:26 PM
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 4:27 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A suspect wrecked on McKee Road after a high speed chase with Limestone County Sherriff's Office. Counterfeit cash was found matching that from other recent cases. Investigators also found subutex and about two ounces of "ice" meth in the suspect's vehicle.

This is an active investigation, and WAAY 31 will update as more information comes in.

