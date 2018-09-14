High speed chase in Limestone County leads to wreck

A suspect wrecked on McKee Road after a high speed chase with Limestone County Sherriff's Office. Counterfeit cash was found matching that from other recent cases. Investigators also found subutex and about two ounces of "ice" meth in the suspect's vehicle.
This is an active investigation, and WAAY 31 will update as more information comes in.
