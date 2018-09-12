High speed chase and counterfeit money lead to an arrest

A man is in custody after leading authorities in Limestone and Madison counties on a high speed chase over counterfeit money.

The man was caught in a neighborhood in the area of Harvest Road and Tyler Will Road.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office told us a deputy attempted to pull the suspect over after he was caught using counterfeit money at a business. The man took off eventually ditching the vehicle and running on foot.

"We got a call from Heritage Food Mart in Northeastern Limestone County advising us that this gentleman had just attempted to pass some counterfeit $10 bills," said Stephen Young the Public Information Officer for Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

That was sometime after nine Wednesday morning. Deputies said the man, identified as Benjamin Hill, then led deputies on a foot chase leading to a three-hour manhunt.

"He was eventually located. The dogs picked up the track. He was found in a backyard hiding out," said Young.

Once Hill was caught, deputies said counterfeit money wasn't the only thing he was in possession of. Investigators said the van Hill ditched was stolen. Young said the investigation also connected Hill to a man arrested earlier this week for using counterfeit money.

"It was the same production as the previous case and it was very likely done on the same printer by the same people."

Young said dozens of businesses have been impacted. We talked to the manager of one business, Uncle Bud's Mini Mart, who told us this is a headache for them to deal with.

"It's like what, three times in the last couple of months that we've noticed something like that. But from what I understand, the elkmont area, it's been flowing pretty good," said Donna Ivey the Manager at the store.

At last check, Hill is still waiting to be booked. A spokesperson for Limestone County Sheriff's Office told us he will be facing a long list of charges.