High school student fires gun into air on Mobile campus

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A spokeswoman says a freshman at a Mobile high school fired shots into the air during an incident on the school campus.

Rena Phillips, from the Mobile County Public Schools district, says the incident happened at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Murphy High School.

No one was wounded.

An administrator saw the gun and alerted other staffers. The student ran and the administrators chased him.

Phillips says he fired a couple of shots in the air and then put the gun down.

Mobile police took the 16-year-old student into custody. Phillips says he'll be suspended and recommended for expulsion.

When the shooting happened, the campus of roughly 1,700 students immediately went into lockdown and all the students were safe in classrooms, Phillips said.

1/25/2018 3:51:17 PM (GMT -6:00)