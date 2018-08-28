Clear

High Heat Today But Storms Return Tomorrow

It will feel around 100 today across the Valley. Only relief we could see is in the form of spotty afternoon showers.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 3:34 AM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 7:31 AM
Posted By: Chris Smith

Heat will be the big story of the day across the Tennessee Valley. We are starting warm and end up hot today with highs in the mid 90s. It will feel like 100 for much of the afternoon. 

The only relief we could see today would be in the form of a quick passing spotty shower or two. Chance of rain today is only at 20%.

The next few days we are looking at better chances for rain especially between Wednesday and Thursday. Although our rain chances do last through Labor Day. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Decatur
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events