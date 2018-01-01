This is when Cecil Ashburn Drive construction will begin

Cecil Ashburn Drive is one of the major Huntsville thoroughfares, as it connects people living in the Big Cove area to Jones Valley, and construction is months away from beginning to widen the road.

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville has announced construction will begin in late May, and it is expected to complete by 2020. The city's goal is for the heavy construction to take place when school is not in session, but there will be a six-month period where commuters will experience long periods of total closure.

One couple who lives right off Cecil Ashburn said they're looking forward to when the construction will be finished, but are dreading the actual construction itself.

The 3.4 mile project will cost approximately $15 million, and it is part of the city's "Restore Our Roads" initiative. This initiative is a cost-sharing agreement between the city and the state to complete multiple road projects.

Crews will perform blasting to carve away at Huntsville Mountain in order to widen the road, but this is expected to be limited, as the blasting performed during the road's initial construction allowed for four lanes in most areas already.

There will be increased traffic on Governors Drive going over Monte Sano Mountain as a result of the construction, especially during times when the road is closed.

The city says Cecil Ashburn Drive averages 17,000 vehicles a day, while Governors Drive has an average traffic count of more than 28,000 vehicles daily.