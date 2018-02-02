Here is how you can get people to stop speeding through your neighborhood

Cars speeding dangerously through neighborhoods isn't anything new, but WAAY 31 did some digging to find a way for you to put a stop to it with some help from the City of Huntsville.

There are several different neighborhoods in the city where people have complained about speeding.

The city has taken the step of putting up speed radar signs in those neigborhoods, which are proven to slow people down.

The sign will flash a light at drivers if they're going too fast.

WAAY 31 talked to a man who got one put up along High Mountain Road who said all he had to do was tell the city.

"The people are traveling 35-45 miles per hour on this road. It's kind of scary," said Jeffery Peters.

That's when Peters told the city about the problem.

His original goal was for the city to put speed bumps in.

To get that done your neighborhood has to meet certain criteria.

Your road can not be an emergency vehicle response route and the speed limit has to be 25 miles per hour.

If your street meets that criteria the city will do a traffic study.

If your street has 500 cars a day drive on it and fifteen percent of those cars drive faster than 35 miles per hour then you can petition your neighborhood to get speed bumps.

If your neighbors say no that's when the city will consider putting up a sign.

That's exactly what happened on High Mountain Road.

"When it was all said and done we just didn't have quite enough votes," said Peters.

Even though speed bumps weren't put in Peters noticed a difference.

"It was immediate. People weren't used to it and they didn't know what was going on with the signs. They didn't know if the law enforcement was handing out ready to give them a ticket," said Peters.

Peters and the city have noticed cars eventually stop paying attention to the signs and start speeding again, which is why they rotate to different locations every six months or so.

Even with that, Peters finds them to be valuable in slowing people down.

"I think they'd be very, very helpful, but it takes the neighbors to get out and do something. The city isn't just going to come out and put up these signs for you," said Peters.

The sign on High Mountain Road has been there about 6 months, so its getting ready to be moved to a different location.

If you want it to be put up in your neighborhood go to the city's website to start the process.