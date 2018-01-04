Help is available if you fall behind on high utility bills this winter

As the temperatures fall your utility bill tends to go up.

Scroll for more content...

For some, that extra burden might mean they can't afford to pay their bills.

WAAY 31 looked into whether or not Huntsville Utilities can legally turn off utilities if you find yourself in a tight spot.

The law in Alabama is that once the temperature falls under 32 degrees utility company's can't come out to your house and shut off your power.

On top of that though, Huntsville Utilities already has a policy in place that states they don't shut off power if the windchill gets to 32 degrees or below.



Carolyn Turner lives in Huntsville and she said she sees people struggling to keep up with their utility bills every winter, because of the cold.

"It impacts it a lot. I mean, you've got elder people over here their bills going up so high that they're really not able to pay it," said Turner.

Huntsville Utilities told WAAY 31 there are currently just over 700 people in Huntsville that fall into that category and would normally get their utilities shut off if it weren't so cold.

"Even though their service is not being interrupted all the fees associated with non payments still apply," said Joe Gehrdes of Huntsville Utilities.

Once the weather warms up Huntsville Utilities will begin the process of warning all of the customers who aren't paying that heir utilities are at risk of being shut off, but there are things those people can do to stop that.

"We want to help our customers avoid getting in any dire situation and the key is to pick up the phone, call us, we want to start working with you, so we can avoid any service interruption," said Gehrdes.

Carolyn Turner said this is the time of year where people in our community should help out those in need.

"If we see people out help somebody. It's not all about us," said Turner.

If you do need help paying your utility bills Huntsville Utilities can connect you with several faith based organization that can help you out.