Helicopter testing may cause loud noises, smoke

According to Redstone Arsenal, this week's testing is routine, and community members should not be alarmed.
The aircraft will stay in Redstone Arsenal restricted airspace until it leaves the installation when the mission is complete.
Training personnel will use simulated pyrotechnics which could create flashes, loud noise, or smoke during the training.
If there are weather or equipment issues during the scheduled testing dates, the alternate test dates are June 28-29.
