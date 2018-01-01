WAAY 31 has received multiple calls concerning heavy smoke in South Huntsville.

According to authorities the heavy some is due to hundreds of acres in Bankhead Forrest (Lawrence County) being burned.

The purpose of controlled burns is to reduce hazardous fuels such as fallen trees and brush that could feed into wildfires. It is also to help improve the plant and animal habitats that depend on fire, according to United State Department of Agriculture.

The Forest Service is asking the public to use low beam lights. Visibility may be reduced because of smoke settling at night in low lying areas.