Heavy rains cause some flooding in Shoals

Colbert County officials were warning people to be careful on the roads because of heavy rain Thursday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Sheffield crews closed part of Atlanta Avenue near the railroad tracks because of water over the road.

Colbert County Emergency Management Agency officials said there were also flooding issues at County Line Road and Second Street in the county. The right turn lane from Reservation Road from Hatch Boulevard also was closed due to flooding.

There was flooding reported in Cherokee at a home near 7th Street and also near Cherokee High School.

Officials said they believed the flooding would be short-lived.

In Lauderdale County, EMA reported water over the road on County Road 47 and Mars Hill Road between Florence and St. Florian. Gresham Road to Chisholm Road in Florence also was closed due to water on the road, and there was a call of standing water on Stony Point Road in the Underwood-Petersville community, according to the EMA.

Harris Drive east of Florence had water over the road in the Kendale Gardens Division, EMA officials said.