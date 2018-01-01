Heavy rain moves in tonight through Sunday morning

A stalled out boundary to our South will finally get a kick and build North & East throughout tonight and into Sunday morning, giving us a chance of dealing with heavy rain and a few non-severe thunderstorms. Flash flooding could be an issue especially for areas South of the Tennessee Valley. Be caution of standing water on the roadways and slick conditions if you have any plans of travel. Tonight's low will stay mild because of the cloud cover and rain, we'll be in the lower 50's.

Showers will begin to let up throughout Sunday mid-morning where isolated showers are possible during the afternoon. It be best to have the umbrella by your side in case you run into a shower. High temperatures will be in the upper 50's.

Our forecast gets a little tricky Sunday night into Monday morning as the cold front of this system finally pushed through the Valley. Depending on how quickly the cold air arrives with this system, there is a small potential of seeing a few flurries flying around the Valley early Monday morning. The best chance would be in Southern Tennessee and the higher terrain of areas East of I-65. No accumulation is expected because the moisture associated with this cold front will be very little. It's just something to be mindful of as March has been trending as a well below average month in temperatures so far.

And that cooler trend will continue throughout most of the workweek next week. High temperatures struggle to get near 50 on Tuesday, and the wind chill will make it feel like it's into the 30's throughout most of the day. That Northerly wind influencing this colder weather will also keep temperatures in the 50's from Tuesday to Thursday and overnight lows hovering near the freezing mark. The only good news is that it will be dry as this Northerly wind will be ushering in drier air to the Valley.