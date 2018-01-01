Heavy rain and wind moves in Saturday Night

The rain will continue to spread across the Valley and intensify throughout Saturday night. At times, winds could also gust up to 20 mph. The majority of the rain will be done by 6 a.m.. At this point, the only areas seeing heavy rain would be for Sand Mountain. Areas west of 65 shouldn't see much rain at all. At 9 a.m., Sand Mountain could see some drizzle and at 12 p.m. I don't expect any more rain for the day. In total, areas could see 0.5" to 1.0" of much needed rainfall.

We then get a break Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. Another cold front will move in and linger from Tuesday night through most of Wednesday. This is when we could see another 0.5" to 1.5" of rainfall.

If both of these events pan out, we won't get rid of the drought but we should take a good piece out of it.