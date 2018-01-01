Heavy rain holds off until mid-week

Monday's forecast features light passing showers and strong, gusty winds. Otherwise, it will be a fairly quiet weather day. Same goes for Tuesday...the calm comes to an end by Wednesday.

The next couple of days we'll be waiting on the next front to come through. That front is creeping eastward and its slow progression will be enough to peak concerns about flooding when the rain arrives. Overall, forecast totals range between 2 to 4 inches with some model projections exceeding 4 inches.

Although it's been a while since the Tennessee Valley has seen such heavy rain, we will still monitor river levels in the days following the rain. Fortunately, Easter weekend looks to be beautiful at this point - sunny and dry with highs in the middle 70s.