Heavy rain continues across the Valley

Moderate to heavy rain will continue to linger across the Valley through Sunday morning

Feb. 10, 2018
Updated: Feb. 10, 2018 3:01 PM
Chris Smith

We have already seen a lot of rainfall today across the Valley. Some areas have seen over 2" of rain so far with even more to come. This means the threat for flooding is still an issue. Ponding on roads along with local streams and rivers could crest between Saturday night through Monday evening.

The rain will continue to be steady through tonight. As the front very slowly moves across the Valley we will see high rain chances last through Sunday. Monday the rain chances go down a bunch of you can still expect light scattered showers at times. 

The rest of the week will still be plagued by rain chances. Albeit, it won't be coming down in buckets but any rain will only keep the chances for flooding continuing. 

