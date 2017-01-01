Heavy rain and thunderstorms move in for tonight and Saturday morning

A few spotty showers are possible throughout the day on Friday with the best chance of seeing rain in Northwest Alabama and Southern Tennessee along with a possible rumble of thunder and gusty winds in excess of 20-40 mph. A warm, southerly flow of winds will keep us into the mid 60's under cloudy skies.

Scroll for more content...

Rain chances go up for tonight and into Saturday morning when widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms move into the Valley. Winds could gust as high as 20 to 40 mph with possible lightning. Rain totals could be between 1 to 2 inches. The heaviest rainfall looks to move in from 5 AM to Noon, so be careful travelling on the roadways during this time as heavy rain could cause slick roadways.

Cooler air will race in behind this system where temperatures will fall throughout the day on Saturday where we'll start in the 60's in the morning and drop into the 50's by the afternoon with a breezy Northerly wind in place under mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will continue to stay in the 40's for Sunday and Monday, Christmas day, under plenty of sunshine.

We'll remain sunny with temperatures in the upper 40's and lower 50's under partly sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Next chance of rain moves in by Wednesday evening into Thursday.