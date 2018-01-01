Heavy Rain Will Fall Wednesday & Thursday

Rain is on the way to the Tennessee Valley. This evening will be dry. The rain we are tracking is over Arkansas and moving in our direction. Rain will increase tomorrow, and it will grow more widespread on Thursday. Some of that rain can fall heavily.

We will stay mostly dry aside from a stray shower tonight and for the Wednesday morning drive. Rain will increase from the northwest between noon and 2 PM across the Shoals. Heavy rain will primarily focus on areas west of I-65 through 4 PM. That heavy rain will approach Athens and Fayetteville around 4 PM, and it will move through Huntsville, Madison, and Decatur from 4 PM through 6 PM. Heavy rain will focus on Sand Mountain from 6 PM through 8 PM. Another round of widespread heavy rain will increase from 8 PM to 10 PM. Expect widespread heavy rain into Thursday morning through the morning drive and through midday. The heaviest rain will fall late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts will total 1 to 2 inches. Damaging thunderstorms are not likely.

This evening will be cloudy but mainly dry. Temperatures will hold somewhat steady in the lower 60s. The low will be near 58 degrees. Tomorrow will morning will be cloudy with a slight chance for a stray shower. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The high will be near 69 degrees.