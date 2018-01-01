Heavy Rain Very Early Wednesday

Our Tuesday has been wet from the start. Mist and occasional showers have kept us damp and the clouds in place have made it dreary. This will be the precursor to the rain that arrives late tonight and early Wednesday morning.

In the meantime, expect scattered showers to become more widespread this afternoon. You'll have a wet drive home, so be prepared for damp roadways. Temperatures will be mild as well today. Highs climb into the middle 50s and temperatures will linger around the 50 degree mark even through the overnight hours.

Speaking of the overnight...the heaviest rain arrives through the Shoals by midnight or just after. It shifts eastward through the Huntsville metro by 4 to 5 AM and reaches Sand Mountain by 6 to 7 AM. At this time, embedded thunderstorms will be possible but no storms are expected to reach severe limits. Rainfall totals will average around an inch and a half with locally higher amounts exceeding two inches possible.

Ponding on the roadways and reduced visibility will be the main immediate threats as the rain moves through early Wednesday. Some localized flooding in particularly prone areas could be possible, but widespread issues are not anticipated. We get the chance to dry out on Thursday before the rain returns for the weekend.