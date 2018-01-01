Heavy Rain This Evening, Drier Tomorrow

Rain is moving through the Tennessee Valley this evening. Some of the rain is falling heavily. It makes for a slippery and slow drive this evening. Make sure you take the umbrella for your Valentine's Day dinner plans.

The heavy rain will end from 5 PM to 7 PM from the Shoals to Athens. The end will come along I-65 and I-565 around Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, and Fayetteville from 6 PM to 8 PM. The heavy rain ends from 7 PM to 9 PM across Sand Mountain around Scottsboro, Fort Payne, and Guntersville. While the heaviest rain will end in these times, light showers can linger through tomorrow morning. Rainfall amounts tonight will range from a quarter-inch to a half-inch.

Temperatures will be fairly steady in the low-to-mid 60s this evening with the rain. Tomorrow morning will start with mostly dry conditions and only spotty light showers for your morning drive. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s. The showers will diminish through the morning so that your lunch hour will be dry but still cloudy. Clouds may thin enough to let some sun peek through tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid 70s tomorrow afternoon.