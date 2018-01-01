Heavy Rain Likely Tonight and Tomorrow

Heavy rain will fall through tonight and tomorrow. There can be occasional breaks, but most of the next 24 hours will be soggy.

A Flood Watch continues for all of the Tennessee Valley until 6 PM Thursday. Multiple rivers are already included in flood warnings as the water begins to rise and spill over the banks.

Driving can be difficult this evening due to reduced visibility and ponding of water on the roads. Never try to drive through flood waters! Doing so can be deadly. The heaviest rain will slacken between 9 PM and 10 PM. Light rain will continue on-and-off tonight. Rain will increase again tomorrow morning between 4 AM and 6 AM. That will mean a wet and slow morning drive. Breaks from the rain will grow more common after noon. The last of the rain will exit between 4 PM and 6 PM, though a light shower may linger.

An additional 2 to 3 inches of rain can fall tonight and tomorrow. Added to what has already fallen, we're looking at 2 to 4 inches total. That heavy rain will keep the risk for flooding high. Rivers, creeks, and streams will be especially flood prone, especially if they have already been running high. Poor drainage areas and areas that flood frequently will also be areas to watch and avoid.

Sun returns on Friday and will stay with us through the weekend.