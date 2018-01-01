Heavy Rain Likely This Weekend, Flooding Possible

A Flood Watch is in effect from midnight tonight until 6 PM Sunday.

A Flood Watch means weather conditions are favorable for flooding to happen. You should stay aware of weather conditions and stay informed with the WAAY 31 Severe Storm Tracking Team using WAAYTV.com or the WAAY 31 Severe Storm Tracker app on your smart devices or by watching WAAY 31 News. If a Flood Warning is issued, you should seek higher ground immediately, especially if you are in an area prone to flooding. A Flood Warning is issued when flooding is happening or about to happen.

Rain will begin increasing across the Tennessee Valley tonight. It will begin falling between 8 PM and 10 PM across Franklin, Colbert, Lawrence, southern Morgan, and southern Marshall counties. The rain will pick up between 9 PM and 11 PM around Huntsville, Madison, Decatur, Athens, Florence, Guntersville, and Fort Payne, as well as the rest of Madison, Limestone, Lauderdale, Marshall, and Dekalb counties. Rain will increase between 10 PM and midnight around Fayetteville, Scottsboro, and Stevenson and the rest of Lincoln County, Tennessee and Jackson County, Alabama.

Occasional breaks are possible. Be sure to keep your rain gear with you, however. Those breaks will not last long tonight or tomorrow, and rain is likely to return. Be especially careful driving, and make sure to drive at slower speeds. Roads will be wet and slippery. Ponding of water on roads can lead to hydroplaning.

A break on Saturday morning will be followed by another round of heavy rain tomorrow after noon that may last for several hours. That will likely be the heaviest of the rain. Another break on Saturday evening will be followed by another round of rain late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Rain will begin easing starting around noon Sunday.

Rainfall amounts of 2-3 inches are likely all across the Tennessee Valley. Locally higher amounts of over 4 inches are possible in spots.

Severe thunderstorms are not likely through the weekend, however if any stronger thunderstorms can develop, they can contain winds just strong enough to cause some minor damage to trees.