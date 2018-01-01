A Flood Watch is in effect from 6 AM Wednesday until 6 PM Thursday for the entire Tennessee Valley.

Heavy rain can cause flooding tomorrow and Thursday. Flooding is most likely to occur on rivers that have already been running high. Localized flash flooding is possible. Areas that flood often will be especially prone to flooding. Rivers, even those not flooding, can run high and fast. Saturated banks will weaken and can break easily. Stay away from rivers until the water levels subside. Roads near rivers should also be used with caution. Never try to drive through flood waters.

Rain will begin tonight. For the Shoals and areas along I-65 like Athens and Decatur, the rain will start between 11 PM and 1 AM. Rain will spread eastward to Huntsville, Madison, and Fayetteville between 1 AM and 3 AM. Rain will finish filling in over Sand Mountain from 2 AM through 4 AM. Expect a slow and rainy morning drive. Your lunch hour will be soggy. The drive home on Wednesday will not be much better. Up until the Wednesday evening drive, most of the rain is light. Very heavy rain will fall after 5 PM through about 2 AM. There can be some lighter periods, and there can even be some breaks. More rain, mostly light, will fall on Thursday. That's going to be another wet morning drive. Rain will slacken and end between 3 PM and 6 PM Thursday. Rainfall amounts over the two days will be as high as 2 to 4 inches!

Keep the rain gear with you. Make sure you plan extra drive time so you are able to slow down and drive at safer speeds. Be weather aware and be mindful of water levels of nearby rivers, creeks, and streams.