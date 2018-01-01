Heavy Rain & Flood Concerns

Thursday gave the Valley a chance to dry out, but that break from the rain is coming to an end in a matter of hours. Rain, heavy at times, will arrive tonight and hang around for the majority of the weekend.

Let's get into timing...showers should creep into southern Franklin County by 9 PM, shifting northeast through the Huntsville metro by 10 to 11 PM. Lincoln and Jackson Counties should see the raindrops by midnight. At first, it will be just light rain showers, becoming a more moderate rain by Saturday morning. Once it starts, it only eases temporarily from time to time until the cold front sweeps through eventually Sunday.

With over two inches of rain in the bucket for most locations in north Alabama within the past seven days, we are closely monitoring the river and stream gauges for water rises. We are expecting an additional two to four inches of rain with this system with the higher amounts occurring within thunderstorms. As a result, a FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the entire Tennessee Valley, starting tonight and lasting through Sunday.

With the mention of thunderstorms...a few rumbles of thunder will be possible Saturday, but a few storms are more likely Sunday. A couple could verge on the side of strong with gusty wind between 30 to 40 mph being the main threat. Overall, the main concern this weekend will be the potential for flooding rains.