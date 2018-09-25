Heavier rain rolls in later today

Rain chances increase to 50% later today, then to 60% overnight. Temperatures will still run above average with a high reaching the mid 80s.

As a cold front slowly moves through tonight into Wednesday, widespread rain and storms continue. Rain chances for Wednesday rise to 70% and rainfall totals will range from 1 to 2 inches for many locations. Temperatures only hit the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday behind the front.

By the weekend, it will be generally drier. However, the front will stall just to the southeast and wobble a bit, causing a few showers off and on through at least the beginning of next week. The heat returns as well. Highs increase to the upper 80s to close out the weekend.