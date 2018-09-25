Clear

Heavier rain rolls in later today

A smattering of showers across the Valley this morning will transition into widespread scattered showers with a handful of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 7:11 AM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 8:38 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Rain chances increase to 50% later today, then to 60% overnight. Temperatures will still run above average with a high reaching the mid 80s.

As a cold front slowly moves through tonight into Wednesday, widespread rain and storms continue. Rain chances for Wednesday rise to 70% and rainfall totals will range from 1 to 2 inches for many locations. Temperatures only hit the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday behind the front.

By the weekend, it will be generally drier. However, the front will stall just to the southeast and wobble a bit, causing a few showers off and on through at least the beginning of next week. The heat returns as well. Highs increase to the upper 80s to close out the weekend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events