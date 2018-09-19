Heat Index Goes Over 100 For Thursday

Another of intense heat is likely across the Tennessee Valley with hardly a shower to help ease that heat.

The heat index will climb to around 100 again on Thursday. Areas across the Shoals could even go as high as 105 degrees with the heat index. Actual temperatures will top out in the mid-to-upper 90s across the Tennessee Valley.

The heat is enough that it will affect your wallet. The average high temperature for the first 18 days of September 2018 is 92 degrees. The average high temperature for the first 18 days of September 2017 was 79.6 degrees. That spread of more than 12 degrees may be enough to mean an electric bill that is at least 50 dollars higher than last September. That's something you'll need to plan into your budget. To help, consider bumping up your thermostat and keeping your blinds and curtains closed. The heat is also a good excuse to fire up the grill so you're cooking outside instead of heating your home cooking with the stove.

Rain will help to tame the heat late this week. A few showers will form Friday. The rain will increase on Saturday and Sunday and could stay with us through next Wednesday. Long range forecasts have been consistently indicating significant cooling late next week.