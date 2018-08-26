Heat Index Climbing Toward 100 Again

Heat is the biggest part of our weather story across the Tennessee Valley for the next 24 hours. A few showers got close to us Sunday afternoon. They all stayed just north of us over Tennessee. Weather won't vary much for Monday and Tuesday. While a stray shower is possible each day, showers will mostly stay just beyond reach of us. Humidity is stepping up, and so is the heat.

Sunday evening will be warm and muggy, but we likely will stay dry. A rogue shower can't be ruled out. Temperatures will step back from 90s to 80s.

Then there's the matter of that smokey haze. The smoke is beginning to ease, so the haze will follow. The humidity will be high enough to cause some haze, too, so the haze won't necessarily clear completely.

Our Monday starts muggy with lower 70s. We will warm into the low-to-mid 90s for highs. Humidity will bring the heat indices to as high as 10 degrees in our warmest areas -- particularly over the Shoals. A stray shower can't be completely ruled out, but showers are unlikely on Monday.

Tuesday will be primarily dry, too, but rain and thunder will increase Wednesday. Expect periods of rain to continue through Saturday before it begins easing on Sunday.