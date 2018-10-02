Heat Builds As Showers Diminish

Showers will mostly pass north of the Tennessee Valley this evening, but a few showers can brush along the Alabama-Tennessee state line through 7-8 PM. Showers will be fewer than those we had Monday evening.

The chance for rain is dwindling. It will drop to 10% or lower Wednesday through Sunday, meaning if similar weather conditions occurred ten times, rain would occur one time, if at all. The bottom line is this week is going to be dry, but the potential exists for one or two stray showers. We need the rain. We just aren't likely to get it this week. High pressure centered over the Carolinas has kept a humid, shower filled wind flowing into the Tennessee Valley. That high pressure will expand, shoving that humid west westward and moving it away from us. The sinking air beneath that high pressure will choke off most showers that try to form through the rest of this week.

The small rain chance comes with temperatures topping out near 90 degrees in the afternoons. That's running about 10 degrees warmer than 30-year averages tell us is normal. Lows at night will also be unseasonably warm - near 70 degrees.