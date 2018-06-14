Heat Builds As Showers Become Scarce

Heat is increasing across the Tennessee Valley as showers and thunderstorms grow fewer and fewer. That doesn't mean showers and storms will go away completely. A couple of stray showers or storms can form each afternoon. With only a few showers, odds of rain falling at any of our homes will drop drastically through the weekend. The heat will become the bigger deal for us through this weekend. Temperatures will climb through the 90s, and heat indicies will spike to near 100 degrees this weekend.

In the heat of the afternoon, those lone thunderstorms that develop can bring frequent lightning, gusty 30-40 mph winds, and small hail. They will be few, but they can pack a punch. Be ready to move indoors quickly if thunderstorms are nearby. Lightning can strike from a storm more than ten miles away. If you can see lightning or hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck.

This evening will be partly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible through around 7 PM. Temperatures in the lower 90s will ease back to 80s by 7 PM and then to 70s by 10 PM. Friday morning will be partly cloudy with temperatures climbing through the 70s. The high in the afternoon will be near 92 degrees. The heat index will be around 95-100 degrees. The chance is small for a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.