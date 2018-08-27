Health Officials: Customers exposed to herbicide in popcorn at Muscle Shoals store

The Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating to determine if herbicide was accidentlly used instead of oil when making popcorn for customers at a store in Muscle Shoals.

Public health officials believe 30 to 40 people might have received free popcorn at Rural King on August 26 before it was discovered the herbicide glyphosate might have been accidentlly mixed in with popcorn oil while making popcorn for customers. The store stopped handing out the popcorn and threw away the popcorn machine. The store is ordering a new machine and is cooperating with the investigation.

"According to scientific literature, this is a very self-limiting situation with acute exposure and no long-term effects" said District Medical Officer Dr. Karen Landers. “Symptoms are likely to have been resolved already and no antidote is required.”

ADPH is asking any one who ate popcorn at Rural King between 2:30 and 3:45 p.m on August 26 to contact their doctor or local hospital if they have any concerns or symptoms. Glyphosate is used to treat weeds. Public health officials say it can cause increased saliva, burns in the mouth and throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea if injested.