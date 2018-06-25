Alabama State Troopers identified 18-year-old Amanda Ashby of Hazel Green as the victim of a weekend car crash.
Scroll for more content...
According to troopers, Ashby died Saturday night after the Dodge Caravan she was driving left Grimwood Road north of Huntsville and hit a utility pole. She died at the scene.
The Alabama Department of Law Enforcement said they're still investigating the crash.
Related Content
- Hazel Green teen killed in car crash
- Wreck ends with burned cars in Hazel Green
- Sunday's storm causes damage in Hazel Green
- Teen killed in Shoals car crash
- Two suspects arrested in deadly shooting near Hazel Green
- 1 shot in Hazel Green over money dispute, deputies say
- Suspect in iPhone theft case tied to Hazel Green robbery
- Woman, baby go to hospital after Hazel Green wreck
- Wreck shuts down lanes of Highway 231/431 in Hazel Green
- Morning wreck blocks Highway 431 in Hazel Green