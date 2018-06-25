Clear

Hazel Green teen killed in car crash

Few details are being released about the crash at this time.

Jun. 25, 2018
Posted By: Bill Young

Alabama State Troopers identified 18-year-old Amanda Ashby of Hazel Green as the victim of a weekend car crash.

According to troopers, Ashby died Saturday night after the Dodge Caravan she was driving left Grimwood Road north of Huntsville and hit a utility pole. She died at the scene.

The Alabama Department of Law Enforcement said they're still investigating the crash.

