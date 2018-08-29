Clear

Hazel Green High School names new principal

Madison County Schools Superintendent Matt Massey selected Dr. Quinn Headen as the new principal for Hazel Green High School.

Madison County Schools Superintendent Matt Massey selected Dr. Quinn Headen as the new principal for Hazel Green High School. The school board received the recommendation at Tuesday’s board meeting and approved the selection.

Quinn takes over for former principal Darrell Long who resigned as principal for family and personal reasons according to a Madison County school board member.

According to a press release, Dr. Headen has a long career with the Hazel Green Trojans. He began teaching at Hazel Green in 1997, served as assistant principal, coach, and has managed the Hazel Green Ninth Grade Academy since 2014. Headen is highly qualified and prepared to begin his role as principal immediately.

Dr. Headen earned his B.S, M.A. and Ed.S from Alabama A&M University and holds an Ed.D. in Educational Administration from the University of Alabama.

“Dr. Headen has the experience and qualities necessary to be a dynamic principal and he has built a good relationship with the Hazel Green staff, students, and families. We foresee continued excellence in all areas at Hazel Green under Dr. Headen’s guidance,” says Superintendent Massey.

