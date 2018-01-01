Hay arrives for malnourished cows in Lauderdale County

Hay has arrived for a pasture full of hungry cows in Lauderdale County just off County Road 95 Anderson community.

Scroll for more content...

Meanwhile, deputies returned to the 12-hundred acre property Saturday morning to look for more dead animals.

The hay delivery comes after the owner of the herd was arrested and charged with 16 counts of felony animal cruelty, 150 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and 16 counts of failure to dispose of livestock.

At least one calf was put down because of its poor condition.

David Coffman, Jr. was arrested taken to the Lauderdale County Jail Friday. His bond was set at $203,000.

Coffman insists he cares for his animals. But, they have been suffering with a condition called ‘Blackleg.”

“He was just telling me he didn't know what was going on,” Lauderdale Deputy Randall McCrary told WAAY 31. “He thought his cows had the black leg, but he didn't really know what was happening.”

Coffman leased his pasture land in Anderson for more than 350 cows. The man who owns the property has agreed to keep the cows until they become more healthy.

According to authorities, Coffman will have to sign over his rights to the animals. If he refuses prosecutors will have to petition the courts to take his rights away.

Besides the misery the cows suffered, it's also a waste of money.

"Somewhere around 1,100 to a thousand dollars. When you're selling calves, you're talking 600 to 700 hundred dollars a head," McCrary said.

“I've been dealing with this since December, and talked with him and made him get hay out for the cows then,” McCrary told WAAY 31.

“He’s got some rolls of hay up here at the barn and we asked him can we use them to put out and he said no he would let us use the hay that's here.

And this isn’t Coffman’s first bad brush with animal cruelty charges.

In 2014 Coffman was arrested after investigators found eight dead cows off Persimmon Tree Road in Western Limestone County. During that incident, investigators told WAAY 31, 50 head of cattle were severely malnourished.