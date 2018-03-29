Havoc treating road trip to MS like playoff series

The Havoc may have locked up a playoff berth last week but with four games to go in the regular season there's still work to be done before they drop the puck on the postseason.

Havoc head coach Glenn Detulleo wants to see more consistency out of his guys and he says that starts this weekend as the team heads to Southaven, Miss. for three straight road games against the Mississippi Riverkings.

"We're looking at the next three games as a playoff series. We gotta win two out of three; and the fact that they're all on the road I think is great. You know, I think it adds a little bit of adversity for us," Detulleo said. "We're still battling for that second spot so we're entering the last two weeks like the playoffs have already started. If you can mentally do that there's no reason why we can't be consistent here."

Detulleo and company currently sit in third place in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings, just one point behind second place Pensacola who plays three games against playoff teams through the final two weeks of the season.

On the other hand, three points are all that stand between fifth place Knoxville and the Havoc. That's important because for the first time in SPHL history, the playoffs will be decided by what they're calling a "Challenge Round," where the top three seeds will have the opportunity to select their first round opponent from the teams seeded 5-8. So staying in that top three takes on that much more importance in order to secure home ice for the first round of the playoffs.

Game one of the three game series between Huntsville and Mississippi starts at 7 p.m. CT on Friday in Southaven.