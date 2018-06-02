Havoc release protected players list for 2018-19 season

With the 2017-18 season drifting futher and further in the rearview mirror, teams across the Southern Professional Hockey League are turning their attention to the 2018-19 season and on Friday, the Havoc announced a list of 13 players from last season's championship roster that will be protected as we move toward a new league year.

The SPHL grants each team the opportunity to protect a maximum of 13 players from their final roster, giving them exclusive rights for these players next season. The players that land on the protected list cannot sign as free agents with another SPHL team, but they are still free to sign a deal with teams in other professional leagues.

Some names that stand out on Huntsville's protected list are Stuart Stefan, the team's all-time leader in games played, President's Cup Finals MVP Sy Nutkevitch and the team's leading goal scorer Christian Powers.

“This season’s protected list was not an easy task,” said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. “There are several players left unprotected that we would gladly welcome back, but the league mandates that we get down to 13. This list includes a core group of guys at each position that we hope to bring back as we build another championship team.”

With the league's expansion to Moline, Ill., Quad City can select any players not named on the protected list. Any player not on the list can also sign with other teams in the SPHL.

Here's a look at all 13 players that landed on Huntsville's protected list:

Forwards

Jack Ceglarski

Tyler Piacentini

Sy Nutkevitch

Stephen Hrehoriak

Kyle Sharkey

Christian Powers

Scott Trask

Defenders

Peter Sikalis

Stuart Stefan

Nolan Kaiser

Derek Perl

Anthony Calabrese

Goalie

Mike DeLaVergne

*Unprotected SPHL players can sign with their previous team after August 1 if they remain unsigned.