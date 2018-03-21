Havoc clinch playoff berth

Thanks to Birmingham's 4-3 loss in Pensacola on Tuesday night, the Huntsville Havoc clinched a spot in the SPHL playoffs.

Huntsville still has six games to go in the regular season but as they head down the home stretch Havoc head coach, Glen Detulleo wants to see his guys show a little more consistency to head into the playoffs on a high note.

"We show up for parts of a game and we're really dominant, or we show up for parts of the weekend but we haven't really strung a lot of games and weekends together," Detulleo said. "It's been a little up and down so you know, our record's really good and we're right up in the mix at the top of the standings but I think we'd be in better shape if we could win three, four, five games in a row on a more consistent basis."

Catch the Havoc at home this weekend for the final time of the regular season as the team faces Roanoke on Friday and Birmingham on Saturday before wrapping up the final four games on the road.