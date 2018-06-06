Havoc assistant heading to Fayetteville's Marksmen

People take notice when you win a championship, then following that, they usually take from you.

That's no different in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

After helping lead the Huntsville Havoc to the club's second SPHL Championship in 2018, assistant coach Jesse Kallechy is getting his shot as a head coach with the Fayetteville Marksmen.

“I’m excited to get my chance to be a head coach here in Fayetteville,” Kallechy said in a statement released by the team. “I’m thankful for Chuck and the ownership of this team for giving me the opportunity, I’m ready to hit the ground, build this team, and get a competitive group on the ice at the Crown.”

Following a four-year playing career in the SPHL that included stops between the pipes in Knoxville, Pensacola and Huntsville, Kallechy posted a 3.15 goals against average and an 89.6 save percentage. After hanging up his goalie's mask he donned the coaches cap, spending three year's on the bench with the Havoc.

“I’ve been fortunate to play and learn with the gold-standard in the SPHL with the Havoc and under the tutelage of Coach Detulleo, but I’m ready for this next adventure,” Kallechy added. “We’ll put this team together, and we’re going to be ready to go on October 19."