Hatton High School teacher and basketball coach Eric Tate suspended

Hatton High School social studies teacher and boys varsity basketball coach Eric Tate is now suspended. According to personnel files, he has been on paid administrative leave since Jan. 26.



WAAY 31 reached out to Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith, but he said he cannot say why the coach was put on leave.

WAAY 31 requested Tate's personnel file and found the suspension letter. We also learned Tate has been coaching and teaching at Hatton High School since August 2017.

His personnel file does not mention why the coach was put on paid leave.

Principal Brent Gillespie will take over as the boys varsity basketball coach. WAAY 31 also reached out to officials at Hatton High School to learn more information, but they declined to comment.