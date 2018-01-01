Clear

Hartselle police searching for forgery suspect

The woman used a stolen ID to pass a forged check, according to police.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2018 10:37 AM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2018 10:37 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Hartselle police are looking for a woman who they said passed a forged check at a credit union.

Police posted a picture of the woman Wednesday morning and said she passed a forged check at the Hartselle branch of Redstone Federal Credit Union. The woman used identification that looked similar to her, but was actually stolen from a vehicle at Sparkman Park in Hartselle.

Police said the same woman has used a similar method to pass checks in other jurisdictions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Reynolds with the Hartselle Police Department at 256-751-4916 or creynolds@hartselle.org.

