Hartselle mom charged after newborn was found buried in backyard

A disturbing story out of Hartselle. A mother there is charged with abuse of a corpse after investigators found the body of a newborn.

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin tells WAAY 31 her investigators arrested a Hartselle woman after the body of a newborn was found buried in a shallow grave in her backyard.

21-year-old Karrah Proctor is charged with the crime. Sheriff Franklin tells WAAY 31 Proctor placed the newborn’s remains in an Igloo cooler and buried it in her backyard on Forest Chapel Road. Proctor lived in an apartment behind her mother’s house.

The arrest came late last week.

Back in September, investigators got a phone call from Proctor’s mother alerting them to the disturbing discovery.

Sheriff Franklin tells WAAY 31 Proctor denies the baby was alive when she gave birth. Franklin says the remains were sent for forensics testing. But, forensics scientists were not able to determine whether the baby was born alive.

The medical examiners also could not determine a manner or cause of death, according to Franklin.

Since the baby’s body had been buried for several weeks, the sheriff says it was not possible to determine if the baby was a boy or girl.

Although, it did appear the baby was approximately full-term.

A grand jury came back with the indictment after hearing evidence in the case. Proctor faces up to 10 years in prison on the felony charge. She’s already paid $2,500 to bail out of the Morgan County jail.