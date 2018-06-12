A Hartselle man riding a bicycle near Prattville was hit and killed by a logging truck Monday evening, Alabama State Troopers said.
Scroll for more content...
James Walter Moore Jr., 75, was cycling on a two-lane portion of U.S. Highway 31 about 10 miles north of Prattville when he was hit by the truck, troopers said. The wreck happened around 6:20 p.m.
Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers are still investigating the wreck.
Related Content
- Hartselle man killed by 18-wheeler in Elmore County
- A Hartselle man is missing
- Wrecked 18-wheeler blocks Florence traffic
- Hartselle man charged with sodomizing teenager
- 18-wheeler flips on Highway 72, driver hospitalized
- Hartselle police searching for forgery suspect
- Late night fire damages Hartselle home
- Hartselle man found dead; 2 charged with murder
- Police: Hartselle woman gives birth to child on cocaine
- Hartselle mom charged after newborn was found buried in backyard