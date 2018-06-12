Hartselle man killed by 18-wheeler in Elmore County

A Hartselle man riding a bicycle near Prattville was hit and killed by a logging truck Monday evening, Alabama State Troopers said.

James Walter Moore Jr., 75, was cycling on a two-lane portion of U.S. Highway 31 about 10 miles north of Prattville when he was hit by the truck, troopers said. The wreck happened around 6:20 p.m.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating the wreck.