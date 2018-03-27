Clear

Hartselle man found dead; 2 charged with murder

Daniel Osborn's body was found in Cullman County Monday, police said.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2018 6:30 AM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2018 10:02 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

A Hartselle man who hadn't been seen by his family in more than a month was found dead in Cullman County Monday, and authorities have charged two people with murder.

Scroll for more content...

The body of Daniel Ray Osborn II, 22, was found near Fairview Monday, Hartselle police said.

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office has charged Tyler Hudson and Andrew Maresh with murder.

No other details were immediately available.

Osborn's family said they had not seen him since Feb. 3, and Hartselle police said his last communication with someone was via text on Feb. 16.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events