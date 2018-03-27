Hartselle man found dead; 2 charged with murder

A Hartselle man who hadn't been seen by his family in more than a month was found dead in Cullman County Monday, and authorities have charged two people with murder.

Scroll for more content...

The body of Daniel Ray Osborn II, 22, was found near Fairview Monday, Hartselle police said.

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office has charged Tyler Hudson and Andrew Maresh with murder.

No other details were immediately available.

Osborn's family said they had not seen him since Feb. 3, and Hartselle police said his last communication with someone was via text on Feb. 16.