Daystar Church Hartselle is planning to not only drop 20,000 eggs from the sky, but also break an official Guinness World Record for dying the most Easter eggs at one time.

This is their 4th Annual Easter Egg Drop, and it's open to the public for free.

The event will be held Saturday, Mar. 31 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at 1010 Nance Ford Rd SW in Hartselle.