Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hartselle Chamber of Commerce to hold 38th Annual Depot Days Festival

The festival will be held in Hartselle on September 15, 2018.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 2:04 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 2:05 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The 38th annual Depot Days Festival will be held on September 15, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is held in celebration of the railroad industry's contribution to the North Alabama region and will offer an automobile show, music, an art show and games and activities for children.

There will be a half-marathon at 7:00 a.m. at Quail Creek Golf Resort and Convention Center.

Former America's Got Talent competitor, David Ferman, will perform throughout the day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events