The 38th annual Depot Days Festival will be held on September 15, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is held in celebration of the railroad industry's contribution to the North Alabama region and will offer an automobile show, music, an art show and games and activities for children.
There will be a half-marathon at 7:00 a.m. at Quail Creek Golf Resort and Convention Center.
Former America's Got Talent competitor, David Ferman, will perform throughout the day.
Related Content
- Hartselle Chamber of Commerce to hold 38th Annual Depot Days Festival
- A Hartselle man is missing
- Huntsville Depot Gets New Exhibit
- Hartselle man charged with sodomizing teenager
- Hartselle police searching for forgery suspect
- Late night fire damages Hartselle home
- Hartselle City Schools sees record breaking enrollment
- Homeowner floored by Home Depot installation
- Police: Hartselle woman gives birth to child on cocaine
- Hartselle mom charged after newborn was found buried in backyard
Scroll for more content...