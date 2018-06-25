MILWAUKEE (AP) - Harley-Davidson, facing rising costs from new tariffs, will begin shifting the production of motorcycles heading for Europe from the U.S. to factories overseas.
Scroll for more content...
The famed motorcycle maker said in a regulatory filing Monday that European Union tariffs on its motorcycles exported from the U.S. jumped from 6 percent to 31 percent.
Harley-Davidson Inc. said that it will not raise its prices due to "an immediate and lasting detrimental impact to its business in the region."
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Related Content
- Harley Davidson impacted by tariffs
- Steel tariff could have big impact on Tennessee Valley economy
- Macron calls Trump's tariffs decision 'illegal'
- China will retaliate against Trump tariffs
- Lack of funding impacting Limestone County bridges
- Nationwide shortage of Christmas trees impacts Huntsville
- Net Neutrality repeal may impact local libraries
- Redstone Arsenal quiet on government shutdown impacts
- Drought could impact crops in Tennessee Valley
- U.S. Army Global Force Symposium & Exposition Impact