Harley Davidson impacted by tariffs

Harley, stung by tariffs, shifts some production overseas

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 6:37 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Harley-Davidson, facing rising costs from new tariffs, will begin shifting the production of motorcycles heading for Europe from the U.S. to factories overseas.

The famed motorcycle maker said in a regulatory filing Monday that European Union tariffs on its motorcycles exported from the U.S. jumped from 6 percent to 31 percent.

Harley-Davidson Inc. said that it will not raise its prices due to "an immediate and lasting detrimental impact to its business in the region."

