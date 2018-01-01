'Hard to process:' Hartselle mom accused of burying baby's corpse stuns neighbors

In the backyard of a house along Forest Chapel Road in Hartselle is where 21-year-old Karrah Proctor is accused of burying her newborn.

As you can imagine, this is hard to process for neighbors.

James Orr said he's still shocked this happened down the road from him.

"That's what you do to a dog, but to a baby? That's pretty bad," said Orr.

WAAY 31 tried to talk to the mother of Proctor at her house Wednesday, but she accused WAAY 31 of reporting rumors.

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin told WAAY 31 her investigators were tipped off in September to the buried newborn by Karrah Proctor's own mother.

As they investigated, they found the baby's body packed inside an Igloo cooler.

Sheriff Franklin told WAAY 31 Proctor denies the baby was alive when she gave birth.

The medical examiner wasn't able to tell the sex of the newborn because of decomposition. They also couldn't tell the cause of death, according to Franklin.

Orr said it wouldn't matter to him if the baby was stillborn or not.

"The baby should have a proper burial. It's sad," said Orr.

Orr said this case just shows you can't ever tell people's nature.

"You just never know what goes on behind closed doors. You thought you'd know your neighbors. It doesn't matter if they're 5-6 houses down the road, but you don't know them," said Orr.

A grand jury decided to indict Proctor in this case.

She was then arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse months after the accused crime happened.

She's facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted of this felony, but Sheriff Franklin told WAAY 31 the charges could be upgraded if they find out any harm was done to the newborn.

Proctor has already posted a $2,500 bail to get out of the Morgan County Jail.