Clear

"Handle with Care Collection Day" kicks off

The household hazardous waste collection is hosted by Madison County District Four Commissioner, Phil Vandiver.

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 8:55 AM
Updated: Oct. 3, 2018 10:19 AM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

Wednesday, beginning at 11:00 a.m., Madison County residents can properly dispose of their household hazardous waste items. County workers will be at the county shed located at 6084 Highway 53 in Harvest to collect the items.

District Four is partnering with solid waste disposal to reduce toxicity in local sewage treatment plants, storm drains, plus, make homes safer without hazardous waste inside.

Some of the items collected will include; paint/paint related products, lawn/garden poisons, household cleaners, household chemicals and old TVs/computers. 

The drive-thru service is free and will last until 4:00 p.m. For anymore information you are asked to contact District Four at 256-852-8351.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events