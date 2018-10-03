Wednesday, beginning at 11:00 a.m., Madison County residents can properly dispose of their household hazardous waste items. County workers will be at the county shed located at 6084 Highway 53 in Harvest to collect the items.

District Four is partnering with solid waste disposal to reduce toxicity in local sewage treatment plants, storm drains, plus, make homes safer without hazardous waste inside.

Some of the items collected will include; paint/paint related products, lawn/garden poisons, household cleaners, household chemicals and old TVs/computers.

The drive-thru service is free and will last until 4:00 p.m. For anymore information you are asked to contact District Four at 256-852-8351.