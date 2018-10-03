Wednesday, beginning at 11:00 a.m., Madison County residents can properly dispose of their household hazardous waste items. County workers will be at the county shed located at 6084 Highway 53 in Harvest to collect the items.
District Four is partnering with solid waste disposal to reduce toxicity in local sewage treatment plants, storm drains, plus, make homes safer without hazardous waste inside.
Some of the items collected will include; paint/paint related products, lawn/garden poisons, household cleaners, household chemicals and old TVs/computers.
The drive-thru service is free and will last until 4:00 p.m. For anymore information you are asked to contact District Four at 256-852-8351.
Related Content
- "Handle with Care Collection Day" kicks off
- Under the Christmas Tree Market kicks off
- Barrels of Love food drive kicks off
- "Let's Pretend Hospital" kicks off at UAH
- Madison Co. library concert series kicks off
- Alabama LB Vandarius Cowan kicked off team
- UNA lineman kicked off football team after assault arrest
- 40th Helen Keller Festival kicks off in Tuscumbia
- Woman kicked out of Alabama mall for 'revealing' clothing
- Homecoming queen kicks winning point for Mississippi football team