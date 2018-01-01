New fallout from mayor's lewd facebook post about Alabama's governor

In the midst of a massive movement against sexual harassment and misconduct, a lot of folks are bewildered at how Hanceville mayor Kenneth Nail could have made a sexually-suggestive facebook post about Governor Kay Ivey.

Here’s the bottom line from an editorial in today’s Cullman Times. It reads in part: “Some people believe sexual banter is all in fun and the backlash is overblown. However, if you are on the receiving end of such language and actions, you probably think otherwise.”

Referring to the photo below, Mayor Nail started the controvesy on facebook.

Nail is pictured on the right of Governor Ivey.

On the social media site, a facebook friend asked Nail, "Where is your right hand?"

Nail admittedly posted, "She did have a smile on her face, didn't she LOL."

Governor Ivey stops short of forgiving Mayor Nail. In a statement to WAAY 31, the Governor says she does not condone Nail’s comments.

The response reads, "I’ve spoken with Mayor Nail, and he has apologized for his inappropriate comments about me posted on social media,” she wrote. “This situation is another reminder of the truth that words matter and that everyone, especially public officials, will be held to a high-standard for our remarks, even those made in jest online. Though I do not condone the mayor’s comments, they will not keep me from my continued focus on governing and serving the people of Alabama."

State Senator Paul Bussman says Nail needs to immediately resign as mayor of Hanceville.