Teacher wants to train other educators to defend themselves

Teachers learning from one of their own about how to defend themselves and students.

Following Florida's deadly school shooting one local educator is teaching his colleagues the concepts of self- defense.

"I would like for them to come to school and focus on what they're there for, to learn, grow and explore," said Hampton Cove Middle School teacher, Dustan Carroll.

Carroll wants only the best for his students and knows school shootings are a real threat to his students.

The students know it, too.

"A student raised his hand and said if there's ever a shooter, I'm coming to your room," said Carroll. " And that bothered I said no you need to stay where you're at."

Carroll also owns his own boxing academy, Wing Chun Boxing.

With his training and experience, Carroll is reaching out to fellow teachers.

Next Saturday -- Carroll is offering a *free* self defense class to any educator in the Tennessee Valley.

The includes college students who are working on their education degrees.

"We're going to be covering quite a bit about how to control the door,the environment, where to place the kids in this intruder situation and we're going to talk about how to disarm," Carroll said.

Carroll says teachers need to know not only how to protect themselves, but students, too.

"We want them to feel like I'm in this classroom,I'm safe,I can learn and everything is gonna be okay," said Carroll.



The event is happening next Saturday from noon to 2:30 at the united methodist church fellowship hall in owens cross roads.