UPDATE: HPD on scene at Shady Lane regarding barricaded subject

UPDATE: U.S. Marshals were trying to serve an escape warrant to Cornelius Phillips out of Ohio around 5 p.m. when he barricaded himself in a home. Huntsville Police Department, the Bomb Squad, K9s and negotiators were all at the scene. Phillips was taken into custody around 5:35 p.m., and it is not clear yet if he was armed. The street was evacuated and residents will be allowed back inside soon.

Huntsville Police are at the 2200 Block of Shady Lane regarding a barricaded subject. A suspect is in custody.

WAAY31 has crews at the scene and will update as more information comes in.