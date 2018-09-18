UPDATE: HPD on scene at Shady Lane regarding barricaded subject

UPDATE: U.S. Marshals were trying to serve an escape warrant to Cornelius Phillips out of Ohio around 5 p.m. when he barricaded himself in a home. Huntsville Police Department, the Bomb Squad, K9s and negotiators were all at the scene. Phillips was taken into custody around 5:35 p.m., and it is not clear yet if he was armed. The street was evacuated and residents will be allowed back inside soon.
---
Huntsville Police are at the 2200 Block of Shady Lane regarding a barricaded subject. A suspect is in custody.
WAAY31 has crews at the scene and will update as more information comes in.
