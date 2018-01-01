Clear
HPD officer involved in wreck

Two vehicles hit head-on on Pulaski Pike Monday morning.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2018 10:36 AM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2018 1:55 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Huntsville police were on the scene of a wreck that involved a police officer Monday morning.

The wreck happened around 9:40 a.m. on Pulaski Pike at Grizzard Road. The two SUVs hit head-on, according to police.

Police said the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital after the crash and were both expected to recover. 

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

Pulaski Pike from McEwen to Hester and Grizzard Road from Dyas to Pulaski Pike were shut down while police investigated the wreck. The area finally reopened just before 2 p.m.

